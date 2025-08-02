Pop Up Party hosted in the Glen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The borough held its second annual Pop Up Party in the Glen on Wednesday evening, July 23.

Although it attracted all ages, it seemed to be mostly a party for young parents and their small children, as it was last year. And again, there were franks and bratwurst, craft beer and wine, the Glen Ridge Public Library with information and small offerings — and perfect weather.

In the gazebo performed the group Essex Funk Collective, a multi-generational, multi-ethnicity, multi-cultural, nine-piece band playing all types of music with a specialty for ‘70s and 80s R & B. Sitting in with them was percussionist Danny Sedownick who has performed with Taylor Swift, Nora Jones and Steely Dan.

The party was the brainchild of former Mayor Peter Hughes and his wife, Susan. While in Philadelphia last summer, to see their son, they had visited a pop up beer garden party along the Schuylkill River. According to Hughes, beer pop ups called “Parks on Tap,” is a summer thing in Philly.

A quick internet search showed that “Parks on Tap” is still going strong with 27 stops from April to Nov. And as he did last year, Hughes expressed at this year’s pop up a desire to expand on the idea.

Essex Funk Collective, which had performed at the recent Maplewoodstock, will be returning to Maplewood, in Maplecrest Park, Aug. 10. On Aug. 16, they will be playing at Liberty House, Jersey City.