EAST ORANGE — Octogenarian African American author Wade Hudson shows no signs of slowing down. He recently published his latest book, “Black Boys, I See You,” and appeared at the East Orange Public Library to promote it.

Even though Mansfield, Louisiana, is the place Hudson calls home, East Orange is familiar territory to him, as it is the home of his publishing company, Just Us Books, co-founded by Wade and his wife, Cheryl Willis Hudson, nearly 40 years ago. Just Us Books is an independent, Black-owned children’s book publisher whose mission is to publish board books, picture books, poetry, middle-grade titles and young adult novels that center and celebrate Black people, Black history and Black culture. While touring to promote his latest work, it is not surprising that Hudson would return to the fold.

“Black Boys, I See You” was illustrated by African American Keith Mallett, who comes to the project with many years of experience and displays many cultural themes, such as the long braided hair of African American males.

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“This book is dedicated to all those who encourage, inspire and motivate, when all three are so vitally needed today,” said Hudson, who read from the book as the illustrations were shown on the projected screen.

“This boy’s name is Stephon. Some of you get it,” Wade continued. “That’s our son’s name,” referring to the character in the book.

Wade spoke of the fade cut, which is another prominent hairstyle in the African American male community

“Black boys, I see you, when the answer don’t come easy ’cause your homework took a long vacation while you riff on the guitar,” read Wade.

Wade placed his protagonists in the different scenarios that permeate throughout black culture.

“Black Boys, I See You” was well-received by the audience in attendance at the East Orange Public Library, as several people said glowing comments during the question-and-answer portion of the event. There weren’t any questions asked.

“Each page, between the illustrations and ‘Black Boys, I See You,’ it took my breath away,” said one lady.

“I am a dad of three sons,” said a man in the audience. “People tried to change their names from African names to something else or convert their names to something else, not recognizing their brightness. As a proud father of 3. They are men now, but I still call them my babies. They shine so bright, people can’t ignore them anymore.”

“I love how you put the boys in so many different situations. Sometimes on the basketball court or playing the guitar and more. That builds on all the kinds of situations that boys and girls find themselves in. I love that you made it possible for them to see themselves,” said another lady.

“Black Boys, I See You” is an homage to positive self-esteem in African American culture.

“… I see you, even when others don’t. I see you, Black boy!

Here are some of Wade Hudson’s awards:

Author Wade Hudson has received several notable recent awards and honors for his contributions to children’s literature, civil rights storytelling and independent publishing.

Malka Penn Award for Human Rights in Children’s Literature (2022) – Awarded by Dodd Human Rights Impact at UConn for his coming-of-age memoir, “Defiant: Growing Up in the Jim Crow South.”

The Carle Honors (2022) – Presented by The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, an honor he shares with his wife, Cheryl Willis Hudson.

Story by Felicia Laguerre Owens

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

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