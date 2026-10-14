October 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee FOOT-BHS Douglas

Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 14, 2026 5
East Orange Campus HS Jaguars football team defeats Montclair in must-win game FOOT-EOvMontclair130220

East Orange Campus HS Jaguars football team defeats Montclair in must-win game

October 13, 2026 15
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams run in week 3 of SEC dual meets CROSS-GR boys 09.29

Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams run in week 3 of SEC dual meets

October 6, 2026 56
Golda Och Academy cross-country teams compete in week 3 of Super Essex Conference dual meets CROSS-GOA Meirzon 9.29a

Golda Och Academy cross-country teams compete in week 3 of Super Essex Conference dual meets

October 6, 2026 61

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee FOOT-BHS Douglas 1

Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee

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East Orange Campus HS Jaguars football team defeats Montclair in must-win game FOOT-EOvMontclair130220 2

East Orange Campus HS Jaguars football team defeats Montclair in must-win game

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Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield FOOT-NHSvBHS1 3

Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield

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Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational LOGO-WO 4

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