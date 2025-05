This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

The annual Memorial Day Parade was on Monday, May 26, in Maplewood. The route was from the high school, through the village, to Town Hall, where a ceremony honoring fallen service members took place outside. Marchers included Scouts, the Columbia High School marching band, elementary school groups, the garden club, politicians and several advocacy groups. The annual Duck Race in Memorial Park followed the ceremony.