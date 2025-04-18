South Orange combat photographer’s photos from the Vietnam War on display in Millburn

The photographic work of a South Orange resident, who was a combat photographer during the war in Vietnam, will be on display at The Gallery at Green Door Studio in Millburn.

Although trained as a commercial and fashion photographer, Dwight Carter adapted to the rigors of documenting a war.

His work chronicles military life on the Long Binh base and in the battlefields with American and South Vietnamese soldiers under fire together.

His last assignment put him at the command center in Saigon as the personal photographer for Gen. Creighton Abrams, who commanded military operations in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972.

“In the military, many of the most important rules go unwritten,” Dwight Carter said. “When thinking about my time as an enlisted Vietnam War combat photographer shooting everything from grunts to generals, two of these unwritten, unspoken orders come to mind: You see nothing. You hear nothing. But I did see and I did hear. My assignment was clear: Visually document what is now considered the most controversial and divisive war in American History. But lock-and-load sounds from long search and destroy jungle marches remain embedded in me.”

The exhibition is curated by Roger C. Tucker III.

An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibit will be open from May 3 to May 31.

The Gallery at Green Door Studio is located at 306 Millburn Ave., Millburn. More information is available at www.agreendoorstudio.com.