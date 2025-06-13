South Orange Farmers Market has something for everyone

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IT’S BACK! — The South Orange Farmers Market opened for its 34th season on Wednesday, June 4 in the Sloan Street Parking Lot across from the train station. The market will open weekly on Wednesdays from 1 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 29 and will be held rain or shine. The market featured Jersey Fresh produce, pickles and olives, fresh bread, kettle corn, baked goods, sweet treats, and a variety of grab-and-go meal options. The market is organized by Lisa Szulewski, events and marketing coordinator for South Orange Downtown.