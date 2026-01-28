South Orange resident Sevan Poetry recently competed on “Beast Games Season 2” in a contest that pitted the “smartest” against the “strongest” for a $5 million prize.

Poetry, who goes by Apollo Poetry, was selected out of more than 400,000 candidates for the popular Amazon Prime video series. To be classified amongst the “100 Smartest People on the Planet,” Poetry tested in the top one percent for memory, top one percent for processing speed, the top two percent for spatial ability, and the top six percent for IQ.

“Beast Games” season two divided 200 contestants into “Team Strong” and “Team Smart,” battling in themed challenges for the $5 million prize. The challenges tested both physical prowess and mental acuity with eliminations happening at various stages. Surviving contestants moved to a central “Beast City,” where alliances, bribes, and betrayal became crucial to the contest.

This wasn’t Poetry’s first appearance on television, he had previously appeared on ABC’s “Glass House,” and MTV’s “True Life.”

“As of now, I’m averaging one show per decade,” he said. “I’m a very competitive person. This (“Beast Games Season 2”) was a lot of pressure.”

Poetry did not win the competition. He said he was close but didn’t succeed. He had lost everyone in his group and was working by himself.

Though it was unfortunate to lose, Poetry said he had a blast.

Had he won the $5 million, he would have traveled the country with his family, raising his daughter on the road.

“Show her the world and have her education with us,” he said. He also said he would have gotten involved with causes he’s passionate about and then saved the rest of the money.

Poetry holds two master’s degrees, including an master of business administration. As a public speaker, he has presented an EQ workshop for MENSA and has delivered three TEDx talks. He has also facilitated a social and emotional learning workshop in high schools all over the country that was featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

He’s also an Amazon best-selling author, and a member of the All 50-State Club after visiting every state in the United States. In July 2026, one of Poetry’s poems is scheduled to be flown to—and permanently placed—on the surface of the moon.

Now in his 40s, Poetry says he does random stuff all the time.

“I’m all about squeezing the juice out of life,” he said.

Poetry is a stay-at-home dad while his partner works in New York City. Together they wrote a book for their child called “Thank You for Sunshine, Thank You for Rain: A Children’s Book About Gratitude.”

His two-and-a-half-year-old child takes up all his energy and attention as of now, but in a couple years, he said he might start a business in South Orange.

“I just moved here less than a year ago,” he said. “I’m studying the area and trying to figure out what it needs and doesn’t have.”

“Beast Games Season 2” premiered on Jan. 7.

