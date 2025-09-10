South Orange to host a Dance Festival

SOUTH ORANGE — There will be dancing in the park on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The Meadowland Park Conservancy and South Orange Village will be hosting the first Meadowland Park Dance Festival on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the Skate House Green in Meadowland Park.

“This is meant to be a useful artistic experience for everyone involved,” said Linda Beck, vice chair of the Meadowland Park Conservancy. “Ultimately, we are confident that choreographers, dancers, and the audience alike will benefit from a short afternoon, outside in our beautiful park, supporting the artistic growth of our community members.”

The new festival is designed to shine a spotlight on local dancers and choreographers while giving neighbors and families a chance to enjoy an afternoon of art, movement, and community in the open air without a lofty ticket price, according to a press release from organizers.

South Orange is close to some of the greatest dance venues and companies in the world, but tickets are costly especially when bringing the whole family, and a trip into New York City is a whole day affair, Beck said.

“Offering The Meadowland Park Dance Festival at no cost to the dancers and choreographers and no cost to the audience removes those complications,” Beck said.

The theme of the festival, “Cloud Cover,” celebrates resilience and finding beauty even in cloudy skies. After a summer of rainouts, the festival embraces the idea of a silver lining and promises that the show will go on—rain or shine. If needed, performances will move indoors to the Baird gym at 5 Mead St., the release said.

The afternoon will feature a lively mix of styles—from contemporary ballet and modern dance, to hip hop and Irish traditional. The audience can expect both small trios and large ensembles of more than 20 dancers, with performers ranging from emerging amateurs, familiar faces like Ms. Irby’s Dance Troop from South Orange Middle School, to seasoned professionals like guest artist, Lydia Johnson Dance.

As guest artist, Lydia Johnson Dance will show excerpts from Johnson’s recent piece, “Evening,” with music by Johann Paul Von Westhoff and Nico Muhly. Principal LJD dancers Laura Di Orio, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Cara Mc Manus and Michael Miles will perform.

Johnson’s choreography has been acclaimed in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Critical Dance, among others. Marina Harss in The New Yorker commented: “Johnson is a craftsman and a poet,” and Jerry Hochman in Critical Dance called her work an example of “simple truth and transcendent beauty.”

There’s no doubt that an up close and personal experience with a professional dance company greatly benefits a budding choreographer. Lydia Johnson Dance’s participation offers an aspirational lift for local “up and comers,” the release said.

In some cases, students will have the opportunity to see their teachers, some of whom perform with the professional company, perform in what is essentially their own backyard.

Set against the natural beauty of the park’s 45 acres, the festival will run just under an hour. Admission is free, and all are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

“A free outdoor dance festival provides a unique space for dance students to transition and grow from interpreters to creators,” Beck said. “Without the pressure of a formal, high-stakes recital, they can freely workshop their own choreographic ideas, experiment with new movements, and collaborate with their peers, allowing them to build a body of original work and develop their artistic identity.”

All performers will be held to a standard of professionalism in what is meant to be a useful artistic experience for everyone involved, Beck said.

“Ultimately, we are confident that choreographers, dancers, and the audience alike will benefit from a short afternoon, outside in our beautiful park, supporting the artistic growth of our community members,” Beck said. “Our hope is that all of our SOMA dance studios and studios and groups beyond our municipal limits will take advantage of this opportunity next year. This is the sprout of what we hope will be an annual, celebrated special event.”