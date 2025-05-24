St. Thomas fundraiser: Lots of food, families and fun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bloomfield Food Truck & Music Festival set up shop within the St. Thomas the Apostle lot on the sunny Friday afternoon and evening of Friday, May 16, to the delight of hundreds looking for great food and a good time. The family-friendly event was a fundraising benefit for the church and featured a wide variety of food trucks, live musical acts, petting zoo, bungee trampoline, face painting, sand art and crafts vendors. There was even a beer garden for the grownups to knock back a few cold ones while the children played in a safe, well-patrolled environment. For information about other upcoming area events, check out bloomfieldtwpnj.com.