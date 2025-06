This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Meadowland Park Conservancy in partnership with South Orange Village and with sponsorship from Realtor Natalie Farrell hosted Trouble Ahead, a Grateful Dead tribute band, on Wednesday, June 11 in the park. The band was part of the Skate House Sessions, a new acoustic music series held on Wednesday evenings in June in Meadowland Park at the Skate House. Next up, The Hayburners, performing a mix of blues, jazz and country, on June 25.