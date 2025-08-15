Tycoon Dog rocks South Orange’s Spiotta Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE — Tycoon Dog performed Saturday evening as part of the Downtown After Sundown series of live music concerts in Spiotta Park. Tycoon Dog is a 7-piece band known for its fun, family-friendly music blending rock, blues, reggae, funk, soul, pop, and country. Featuring Scott Bailey, Suzanne Fiore-Haywoode, Jenn Miller, Joe Piteo, Kip Sophos, Matt King, and Sean Harkness, the band has been performing for more than 25 years, with hundreds of shows across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Next up in the series, on Aug. 16, is Eric & Alina, an acoustic cover duo based in central New Jersey.