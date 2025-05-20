Tyson students demonstrate their abilities at talent showcase

By Mirvetk Tonuzi

The idea for a student talent showcase came up during a casual conversation about the need for updated equipment in the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts 800-seat theater.

Principal John English and Theater Department Director James Lemon were talking with members of the Essex County Chapter of The Links and the Greater North Jersey Chapter of The Society.

The two not-for-profit organizations are among the nation’s oldest and largest women’s volunteer service groups. Their focus, particularly through The Links’ Arts Facet and The Society’s commitment to transformative programming, is to support youth in the arts and expand art activities that inspire and empower.

“The talent showcase was designed to raise funds for the school’s theater department, with 100% of the proceeds directly benefiting the program,” said Robin Lewis, a co-chair of the organization and a retired math coach from the school. “This wasn’t a contest; it was about showcasing the amazing talent of our students, preparing them for future performances, and addressing a critical need for the theater department.”

The event featured 22 performances across various disciplines—musical theater, instrumental, vocal, dance, and strings—by middle and high school students, drawing a near-capacity audience.

“The event ran flawlessly,” Lewis said. “Not one hiccup. We had a run-of-show before the event, provided lunch for the kids, and started the performances at 3 p.m. sharp. The students, with their incredible skills on display, delivered a performance that was both inspiring and memorable, leaving the audience in awe.”

The afternoon’s emcee was Kelvin R. Langevine Jr., a former Cicely Tyson student now a sophomore at Mason Gross School of the Arts.

“This event was more than just a talent showcase; it was the culmination of years of collaboration,” said Lewis. “We’ve had a partnership with the school for over a decade. The Cicely Tyson School has been participating in arts competitions for over 10 years, and we’ve seen many national winners come from this program.”

The showcase not only celebrated the remarkable talent of Cicely Tyson’s students but also raised vital support for the future of the school’s theater program.

English said the collaboration between the school and the two non profits exemplified a successful partnership aimed at enhancing educational resources and opportunities for students in the arts.

“The event, organized by our former math coach, showcased our students’ talents and was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the theater department, which plays a pivotal role in our students’ artistic development,” English said.

English noted that participating students received a $50 gift card and a participation certificate in recognition of their efforts.

“The gratuities didn’t come from the money raised; they were donated separately by the two partnering organizations,” he said. “We can’t thank both organizations enough for their generosity and support.”