University of Orange holds its ninth annual Music City Festival

For the ninth year, University of Orange celebrated a community of musical culture.

The weekend festival began at Sarrah’s Café on Friday evening and concluded on Saturday, May 10, outdoors between South Essex Avenue and Main Street.

Hosted by emcees Jhette & Tisa, the featured acts included Orange Steel Band, Orange Public School groups, Janetza, Voodoo, Viva Vallenato Cumbia Band, Siena Milan, Jazz Millionaire, Janetza, REAL Music, KarmaKarmz, and Riddim Explosion with DJ Masta Blasta.

Douglas Farrand, Music City Project co-director and lead organizers Ray Sykes and Cesar Presa, along with co-director Margaux Simmons, began the festival in 2016.

“We thought we could create a program that connects and supports musicians as a way of celebrating community life of Orange,” said Farrand.

Jhette Lafone, organizer—along with a talent team—helped book the musicians.

“Some, we know personally,” Lafone said. “I went to high school with Siena. I had her in mind. She’s local from the Oranges. Allowing them [local musicians] to be with their audience, close to home, makes it more special.”

Miss Jumpy was offering a fitness program for children. She gets kids to jump around, play with bubbles, and does face painting.

“I like engaging with the community and making kids happy,” she said.

Her “Jump Challenge” is to get kids to jump for two minutes. “Get thumbs [on the phone] less active, and get legs more active,” she said.

President and Founder of Chance for a Brighter Future Norma Sherwood had a table collecting donations for youth who suffer trauma from loss of parents.

“We’re always giving stuff to children,” she said.

Sherwood became a widow when she was 29 and received so much support from the community, this is her way of giving back. Back-to-School drives, Christmas toy drives, and Easter events are just some of the many things her organization does for children.

Holly Barszcz, director of administration at University of Orange said that, “Everyone has something to teach. Everyone has something to learn.”

University of Orange is a free school of restoration urbanism in Orange, founded in 2008 and is building on a 64-year history of progressive organizing in the city. They offer free courses, work in local coalitions to promote education across the lifecycle and advocate for equity in urban planning. To learn more about University of Orange, visit: https://universityoforange.org/