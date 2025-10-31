This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

WEST ORANGE —The West Orange Police Department Community Services Unit held a special “Pink Shield Steps of Hope” event to honor breast cancer survivors and those still fighting on Oct. 24 in Suriano Stadium.

West Orange High School students, cheerleaders, and Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) members were out in force to support the event, along with the West Orange Health Department and vendors that support women’s causes.

Mayor Susan McCartney and board of education member Maria Vera were also in attendance to cheer on community members and families.

Officer Karen Mango spearheaded “Pink Shield Steps of Hope,” and it was important to her to make sure it was a positive and upbeat evening. The free event featured a DJ, giveaways, sashes for the survivors, refreshments, and information.

Attendees passed through a pink balloon arch and walked the track with family and friends to celebrate hope and strength in the face of adversity.

