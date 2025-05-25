Warren Court Art Walk featured South Orange, Maplewood artists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On one block there were 25 artists showing—and selling—their work.

Warren Court Art Walk, presented by Studio Tour SOMA recently had their 5th art walk. It began during the pandemic by a trio of female artists, Leslie Goldman, Sybil Archibald, and Wendy Bellermann. The three ladies are long-time friends. Goldman and Archibald live in South Orange. Bellermann lives in Maplewood.

“I’m super excited,” said Goldman. “It got bigger every year. I’m thrilled. It’s a beautiful day.”

The show is curated to create a variety of art to display on the block. “It’s different,” said Goldman. “The town comes out. People come out. It’s a super supportive community of art and art aficionados.”

“This is run by women,” said Bellerman. “The three of us work very well together. We go for a variety. We get different types of artists—all quality art.”

The Inner Life of the Artist: 900 Monotypes in 900 Days chronicles Archibald’s work. She said, “My work comes from the inside. I stand in front of my monotype palate and it’s a partnership between ink and inner vision. You’re working with the spirit of the ink.”

In her latest work, the pieces move. She said, “Images were still calling, I want something.”

Augmented reality (AR) is an enhanced version of the real world, accessible on any device. Archibald uses technology to project animations onto real world monotypes to reveal deeper meanings.

Bellerman exhibits her cave art at Manufacturer’s Village, and today she was showcasing her photos. Inspired by Archibald, Bellerman has created a series called “300 Days of Beauty.” Some of her pictures are of an Emperor tamarind monkey taken at the Turtle Back Zoo and a flag, which she said, “belongs to all of us.”

Ken Stanek worked as a graphic artist before becoming a full-time artist. He works in watercolor, creating a variety of animals. He also has a self-published book called About Town: SOMA Illustrations. “It’s so hyper-local,” he said.

Stanek used to draw at the Museum of Natural History. “There’s always a different animal to draw,” he said. “It gives me a sense of peace, being in tune with nature.”

Ben Rizzo is an artist from Bloomfield who creates abstract hearts with love. He cuts up older paintings and re-purposes them. “Love is always important,” he said. “Now more than ever. The core of making art is sharing joy and ultimately love. Money is secondary.” Rizzo is a former art teacher who works part-time as an art installer.

Justin Fried is a woodwork artist who features dried flowers. He’s a dentist who calls art his side gig. He said, “I like to be busy. I make things I like.”

Fred Courts is an oil painter from South Orange. He is more interested in technique than subject.

“I like light and dark textures, glazes…One painting can lead to another; sometimes go back to an old painting.” Courts began painting in college. He’s been painting for 50 years. “I find it very refreshing,” he said.

He says he’s inspired by “random stuff.” Courts said, “You can see great things in stupid little places. Drive around New Jersey, the mix of industrial and nature is really cool.”

Denise Toney is a multi-disciplinary artist. Her recent works include custom-fitted patchwork on furniture, created with African and vintage fabric. Her cloth prints come from a supplier. Some are from Cairo, Nigeria, and Ankara. Toney was inspired by fabrics she would see when she attended lectures in New York.

She said, “They [the fabrics] talked to me. I just love color. It makes everyone happy. Creating is my therapy.”

Toney, Gina Rivas Velasquez, Yvonne Onque, Josephine Dakers-Brathwaite, and Cynthia Vaughn make up the Sistars’ Connection, a local group of female artists who do pop-up shows and art shows in Essex County.

Velasquez creates vibrant artwork with ethnic motifs based around textiles.

“I have textile design experience,” she said.

Other artists included Aimee Mower Lally, Aron Lifschultz, Ben Salmon, Chase Cantwell, Chrissy McIntyre, Erin Pickering, Fred Zorn, Gwen Verner, Iram Yeates, Jeremy Moss, Kennedy DuBose, Ridley McIntyre, Will Pew, and Yvonne Duck.

Live music was presented by Pete Scott Trio; and The B-Sides. Just Tacos provided food. Coffee by Us provided coffee and pastries.