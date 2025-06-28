West Orange Arts Council hosts ‘Freedom in Full Color’ exhibit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange Arts Council (WOAC) recently celebrated Juneteenth with a “Freedom in Full Color” exhibit that was done in conjunction with a Juneteenth Film Festival.

“We are so excited,” said Patricia Mitrano, chair of the WOAC Board. “Juneteenth in West Orange has been growing and growing. It’s so wonderful to support the arts.”

Exhibit highlights included the works of WOAC artists Peter Astor, Andrei Averbuch, Jeanette Averbuch, Cathleen McCoy Bristol, Joan Carter, Lyman Dally, Maria Estrela, Angela Ettrick, Mary Franklin, Laurie Harden, Bernard Jackson, Carol T. Jenkins, Theodore Jenkins, Shakima Johnson, Joanne Leone, Dayana Pierre Louis, Cassandra Martin, Barbara May, Louis Nesbitt, John Piccoli, Ameerah Shabazz, Denise Toney, and Tasha Williams.

West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams said it was a privilege to host the film festival and art exhibit.

“We look forward to honoring the spirit of Juneteenth,” she said.

Mayor Susan McCartney said, “I thank Patricia and Tammy for establishing a Juneteenth event, also an education form as well.”

Artist Cathleen McCoy Bristol, of Maplewood, who works in acrylic, said her art documents the human experience.

“Sometimes it’s very subtle, not directly noticed by the viewer,” she said. “It may not have to deal with me directly, but with humanity. Harriet Tubman, she was such an exceptional woman. By some supernatural ability, she knew where to go to lead her people out of the bondage of slavery. She knew how to read the weather, through foliage.”

Louis Nesbitt of West Orange is a Brooklyn born visual artist, photographer and cultural storyteller. His participation in the Juneteenth exhibit reflects a longstanding commitment to honoring freedom narratives and the unfinished work of justice. Visually, he works with a lot of composite photography and apps.

“Very diverse, lessons learned,” he said. “This was a message of liberation, freedom.”

Artist Carol T. Jenkins of East Orange said, “Young people don’t know about Juneteenth.” In her piece called “Collage” she used young people wearing clothing from another era.

“Try to make it young and old at the same time,” she said. “You can do anything you want with collages.”

Frank Niccolleti, a West Orange poet, collaborated with Jenkins creating a striking piece representing Juneteenth.

“Every poet wants to be published,” said Niccolleti. “But to be part of a visible piece of art is a great honor.”

He used the colors red, white, and blue to track traditional meaning in a new light. “A variation on traditional haiku,” he said. “Red is a sign of passion and liberation. White is victory liberation. Blue is union.”

Artist John Piccoli of Caldwell drew an abstract piece called “Freedom Release.”

“She’s releasing a bird to be free and being observed by other birds who were free already,” he said. “Some are free. Some haven’t learned to be free yet. By Juneteenth, everyone got the message. Fallen leaves show the passing of time.”

In addition to the art reception, Author Nicole Thompson read from her book, “Film Dreams,” which encouraged young dreamers to embark on a thrilling journey where imagination meets Hollywood magic.

The film “Being Gladys” was shown. Gladys Barker Grauer advocated for the poor, the working class and liberation as a Black woman through the power of her art. Her story is one of determined efforts to sustain the work of Black women artists in Newark, and to uplift their lives and careers.

The display will remain up at West Orange Arts Center on 551 Valley Road through July 12. To learn more about The West Orange Arts Council, visit: https://www.woarts.org/