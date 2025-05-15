West Orange Chamber to hold awards dinner

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for its 2025 Annual Awards Dinner, taking place on Wednesday, May 21, at Rock Spring Golf Club, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will recognize individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to our town:

Police Officer of the Year: Detective Lawrence Dominguez

Firefighter of the Year: Fire Captain Glen Coppola

Educator of the Year: Felix Plata

Business of the Year: Right at Home Essex County

Youth Entrepreneur of the Year: Justin Brister and the Grace Garden

Outstanding Advocacy and Community Impact: The Nikhil Badlani Foundation

The celebration will feature a dinner buffet, live jazz music courtesy of Black Star Entertainment, and an atmosphere of community pride.

Everyone is welcome to come to the event to support the honorees and help celebrate the people and organizations who uplift and strengthen West Orange. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with neighbors, local leaders, and business professionals in a festive and inspiring setting, according to a press release from the chamber.

Tickets are still available, but selling quickly. For ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://beeid.org/27a917cbfe6d or contact Sabrina Campbell Allen, [email protected]