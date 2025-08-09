West Orange ‘Cherishes’ David Cassidy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Elm Street, where David Cassidy grew up, is now officially known as David Cassidy Way.

West Orange’s “Partridge Family” teen idol was celebrated for two days with a series of events coordinated by the Township of West Orange, the Downtown West Orange Alliance, and life-long David Cassidy fans, Barb Collentine and Karen Ranieri.

On July 30, there was the installation of a historical marker in Cassidy’s honor at Colgate Park where he played Little League baseball as a child. Cassidy’s daughter Katie Cassidy, and his son, Beau Cassidy were in attendance, along with Mayor Susan McCartney.

Following the dedication, fans headed over to Elm Street to see the two street signs, and the house David Cassidy grew up in.

“It’s the music that speaks to us,” said Anne Marie Woodruff, who traveled from North Carolina with friends.

Debbie Dixon, also from North Carolina, said, “The most joyful memory of childhood is watching ‘The Partridge Family’ on Friday night. David Cassidy had unbelievable charisma.’”

Julie Daniels and Rachel Ford flew in from Australia to pay tribute to their idol.

“It’s great,” said Daniels. “It makes up for all of us who were too young to see him perform.”

Mary Anthony came over from Texas.

“I’m happy to be here,” Anthony said. “I first saw him [Cassidy] in 1972. I have a blurry picture from way back then. In 1985 I saw him with the ‘Blood Brothers’show. This is a way to be close to him. As long as we remember his name, he lives on.”

Adele Suny made the trip from Philadelphia.

“David Cassidy represents the best part of my childhood,” Suny said. “I’m an empty nester reconnecting with who I used to be. I met all these wonderful women. I was seven when ‘The Partridge Family’ ran. I learned a lot about life watching the show, which led to discussions with my mother. ‘Blood Brothers’ in New York was the best experience of my life.”

Adrianne LaPilusa, a fan from Sparta, was at the event to show her support.

“I was thrilled to hear he lived in New Jersey,” LaPilusa said. “I was younger when he made (his) original fame. I saw all ‘Partridge Family’ re-runs. I always loved his voice. I saw him on Broadway in ‘Blood Brothers.’ He was tiny. He opened his mouth, he took over with ease, with respect for other performers. I had to come out and pay my respects.”

Gina Gelardo of Westchester, N.Y., said, “He meant everything! I followed him for years. I’ve seen him young, middle-aged, and old. He was very cute.”

Marijke Vanderspile came over from Holland. She saw David Cassidy perform many times starting in 1974, in Holland. She also saw him perform in England, London, and the United States. She said she loves his voice, his looks, and his humor.

Linda Kager also made the trip from Holland.

“He’s a little bit cheeky,” Kager said. “Great sense of humor. He evokes positivity of love, of light…I studied English to learn his songs. I saw him so many times—in Houston, L.A., New York. I dated a band member.”

Kager was at the historical marker event earlier in the day where Cassidy’s son and daughter spoke.

“It was so emotional. They were crying,” she said. “They could hardly speak. They were in tears. There was never a funeral, no space as a fan to say ‘goodbye.’ There’s no Graceland.”