West Orange comes together to celebrate the Festival of Lights

WEST ORANGE — The fourth annual Diwali celebration was held at West Orange High School on Sept. 28, bringing the community together to enjoy the Festival of Lights with performances, food, prizes, and vendors.

“The performances are getting better and better every year, as well as the decorations and vendors,” said United Asian Voices member Ruchika Misra.

Students from the Asian Culture Club and high school community served as volunteers and emcees.

“It was exactly a year ago when my daughter Diya, who is now a freshman in college, served as the high school liaison for the Diwali committee and spoke on this stage. And now to be here as co-chair of our committee, while my son Nikhil is emceeing is really quite special. When I was a teenager growing up in New York, there was only one Diwali Festival and that was at the South Street Seaport in Manhattan. So to now be here celebrating our Indian culture in the same town where I reside has proved that our Indian culture has truly evolved,” said UAV co-lead Meena Oberoi.

Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights” for its symbolism of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and certain Buddhists around the world. The word “Diwali” traces its roots from the Sanskrit “Deepavali, meaning “row of lights.”

Diwali tradition includes the lighting of the diyas, or oil lamps, placed in rows. Diwali is a spiritual and cultural celebration that occurs on the darkest night of the lunar month, the new moon, usually occurring in October or November.

The five-day celebration begins on Oct. 18 with Dhanteras and also includes Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali) on Oct. 19, the main Lakshmi Puja (Diwali) on Oct. 20, Govardhan Puja on Oct. 21, and Bhai Dooj on Oct. 22. Each day has its own traditions and customs:

Day 1. Dhanteras: Rituals called “poojas” are held, placing tea lights around homes and purchasing kitchen utensils to bring good fortune.

Day 2. Narak Chaturdashi: Sweets are exchanged and families often decorate the floors of their homes with “rangolis,” patterns created from colored powder, rice, and flowers.

Day 3. Lakshmi Puja: The goddess Lakshmi is worshiped as families pray and feast, followed by fireworks.

Day 4. Govardhan Puja: This day is associated with Lord Krishna and the Gujarati New Year. Food offerings are prepared for Puja.

Day 5. Bhaiya Dooj: The last day of Diwali celebrates siblings as brothers visit their sisters with gifts, and sisters have special rituals and sweets for their brothers.

The event was organized by United Asian Voices of West Orange and the Asian Culture Club at West Orange High School, thanks to the support of local sponsors and vendors.

“Each year, we’ve seen more and more of our community come out, not only to celebrate Diwali but also to experience the richness of the Indian diaspora,” said UAV member Sage Garajawala. “People discover the differences in food from North and South India, explore clothing styles ranging from kurtas and saris to lenghas, and enjoy the many forms of dance—from Garba and Bhangra to Bollywood, Kathak, and Bharatanatyam.

“What makes this even more meaningful is how seamlessly the culture has crossed into the broader West Orange community. Our high school students have embraced it—whether it’s groups like Asian Culture Club, Optimal Precision Step Team, Absolute Step Team, or even Elixir’s K-pop collaboration in past years.

About the Author Cynthia Cumming

