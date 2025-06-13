West Orange Street Fair draws a crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange Street Fair returned on Saturday, June 7 with local crafters, vendors, street performers, a classic car show, beer and wine garden, a bungee trampoline and free all-day admission to the Thomas Edison Museum. Vendors from West Orange and elsewhere set up booths, selling food, clothing, pet items, storm windows and martial arts lessons among other things. Costumed characters, including a live puppet T-Rex, wandered the streets talking pictures with children and adults. The event is arranged by the Downtown West Orange Alliance. For more pictures see www.essexnewsdaily.com after

5 p.m. Friday.