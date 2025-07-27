West Orange to celebrate David Cassidy with two-day celebration

The late David Cassidy was a cherished icon with fans all over the world and some of them will be traveling overseas to Cassidy’s hometown of West Orange for a two-day celebratory event that will include a Historical Marker Dedication and David Cassidy Way Dedication.

Julie Daniels is coming from Australia.

“Unfortunately I never got to meet him [Cassidy] or go to a concert, so going to this event makes me feel a part of David I never got to see in person,” said Daniels, who has been a fan since she was 7-years-old.

“Even at that age you could see—apart from being absolutely gorgeous—he had something special to give the world,” she said. “This is a man that gave his all in anything he performed in.”

Weronika Cyrynger will be coming from Poland. She calls the West Orange event a “once in a lifetime opportunity to witness something special.” David Cassidy wasn’t a teen idol for her.

“For me, he is first of all a great, underrated singer,” said Cyrynger, who didn’t have pictures and posters of Cassidy in her room as a teen, but she has them now, as well as a lot of his records.

Maya James is a 61-year-old nurse traveling alone from Wales to see the West Orange Historical Marker. James watched “The Partridge Family” when she was 8-years-old, imagining the songs were just for her. She’s traveled to the United States before for David Cassidy events and has made lifelong friendships with other fans.

Sharron Liddle will be traveling from the North East of England. She says the West Orange event isn’t just a fan gathering, but “a profound connection to his roots, allowing us to walk in the footsteps of the boy who became our idol.”

Continuing, she said, “It’s a tangible tribute to his early life, offering a unique and deeply personal experience that no other event can provide.”

Wendy Copeland is also from the North of England (Chorley, Lancashire). She feels it’s important to make the trip to honor David Cassidy in his hometown.

“David was such a kind, caring guy and deserves this recognition. He was such a talented singer, songwriter, actor, and musician,” she said. “I saw David in concert twice in the 2000s in the UK.”

In addition to meeting up with her “forever friends” from around the world who are coming to the event, Copeland feels blessed that she is going to meet Henry Diltz who traveled the world with David Cassidy; Cassidy’s son, Beau; and his daughter, Katie.

“It’s going to be an amazing time visiting the areas that David grew up and to see the new street sign in place, ‘David Cassidy Way.’”

Both Beau Cassidy and Katie Cassidy will be at the Historical Marker Dedication in Colgate Park, which happens at 10 a.m. on July 30. Introductory remarks will be made by Mayor Susan McCartney, followed by remarks from lifelong fans Karen Ranieri of New York and New Jersey native Barb Collentine.

And at noon the official David Cassidy Way Dedication will happen.

That evening, there will be a David Cassidy Gala at The Highlawn in West Orange. Guests will share memories of David Cassidy and see special video messages from celebrities and significant people in Cassidy’s life. Pop culture historian Johnny Ray Miller will give an in-depth discussion and analysis of “The Partridge Family” and their music.

On July 31, there will be a David Cassidy “I’m on My Way Back Home” Bus Tour beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participants will be taken on a tour of sites significant to Cassidy’s childhood in West Orange. Additionally, the tour will include a private, personalized tour of the Thomas Edison Museum.

At 1:15 p.m. there will be a Q&A with Legendary Music Photographer Henry Diltz at the West Orange Elks Club, 424 Main St.

Then for West Orange’s Downtown Thursdays, there will be a David Cassidy Historical Marker ’70s Dance Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Franklin Street in front of Washington Elementary School. It’s free and open to all.

Karen Ranieri believes that having this event would be really special to David Cassidy. She said, “He grew up here. It’s for us to honor his legacy, now and for future generations. It’s pretty cool, the connection between Thomas Edison and David Cassidy. They both resided in West Orange. They both brought light into the world. David always said, ‘I want to bring light and love into the world.’”

According to organizer Barb Collentine, at this point things are subject to change. For confirmation of events, contact Collentine at: davidcassidytributewalk@gmail.com.