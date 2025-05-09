‘Wild at Heart’ – A David Lynch Tribute to be presented at The Woodland

“Wild at Heart” follows the lives of a young couple on the run.

Their journey is surreal and dangerous, as they run into an array of odd characters. The atmosphere is unsettling, yet dreamy—an unconventional love story by the late David Lynch.

“Wild at Heart” cast Nicholas Cage as Sailor and Laura Dern as Lula. It’s based on the novel of the same name, written by Barry Gifford. Other stars in the film include Willem Dafoe, Crispin Glover, Diane Ladd, Isabella Rossellini, Sherilyn Fenn, and Harry Dean Stanton.

The film won the Palme d’Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival.

Angela Matusik, who co-founded Maplewood Film Society with Lisa Cohen, was at the festival. She had just graduated from college and was an assistant at a film company.

“I saw this film for the first time in this big, beautiful cinema,” Matusik said. “All these people were in tuxedos, and we were all watching this sexy, gritty film. It made me love film and seeing films in the theater.”

“Wild at Heart” is Matusik’s personal favorite in the collection of the late director, David Lynch. When Matusik and Cohen learned of Lynch’s passing in January, they wanted to do something to celebrate him.

“So many reached out and we talked about how much we love David Lynch,” said Matusik.

Even though “Wild at Heart” won at the Cannes Film Festival, initial reviews were mixed. “Sometimes the first time you see it, you don’t know what to make of it,” said Matusik. “’Wild at Heart’ got two thumbs down by Siskel and Ebert. Time has passed and people recognize what an important film it was.”

Maplewood Film Society and Maplewood Arts & Culture will present “Wild at Heart – A David Lynch Tribute Celebration” on Friday, May 16, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

After the film a panel of writers and film aficionados will discuss the making of “Wild at Heart” and Lynch’s impact on 1990s culture.

“Wild at Heart’s” director of photography, Fredrick Elmes, will be there. He also worked on Lynch’s “Erasure Head” and “Blue Velvet.”

“We had a lovely conversation about David and the importance of seeing movies together in a community,” said Matusik.

Zach Schonfeld, author of “How Coppola Became Cage” will also be there.

“He’ll provide wonderful insights,” said Matusik.

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite David Lynch characters to be eligible to win door prizes.

“Come and have fun,” said Matusik. “Let out their inner weirdo.”

Songs from the “Wild at Heart” soundtrack will be playing as attendees are coming in. Matusik SAID There will be other fun surprises.

The Woodland is located at 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://givebutter.com/JS1Fax

Those under 17 will not be permitted without a parent or guardian.