Wine, Whiskey and Cigars

CALDWELL — An evening of wine, whiskey, cigars and delicious cuisine is planned for Nov. 13 at Il Vecchio Cafe in Calandra’s Italian Village.

The event is being held to benefit the Federation of Italian American Societies of New Jersey and will include two hours of open bar, a buffet dinner with desserts, coffee and express. Music will be provided by The Echos. Cigars will be provided for each guest.

The event will last from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $110 per person. Checks should be made payable to FIASNJ and sent to Cavaliere Susan LaMorte, 675 Joralemon St. A10, Belleville, NJ, 07109. For additional information or to VENMO, call Susan at 201-618-2903

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry