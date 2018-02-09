JAG Physical Therapy announces new partner

WEST ORANGE, NJ — JAG Physical Therapy, headquartered in West Orange, recently announced that Joseph Persico, clinical director of the organization’s Union facility, has joined alongside John Gallucci Jr., Richard Giordano, Michael Evangelist and Jeffrey Rigby as the ownership team of the company.

“I could not be more proud to announce Joseph Persico as JAG Physical Therapy’s newest partner,” Gallucci, who is president and CEO, said. “From the day Joe started as an aide in West Orange, he demonstrated a true passion for helping people. He understood JAG Physical Therapy’s mission of providing the very best physical therapy care to our patients and serving as a resource to the community in order to keep people healthy and doing what they love. Joe became dedicated to our core values and has been an integral part of JAG Physical Therapy’s growth over the last several years. On behalf of Richard, Michael, Jeffrey and the entire JAG Physical Therapy family, we congratulate Joe and welcome him as a member of our ownership team.”