Saint Barnabas celebrates Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Day

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Saint Barnabas Medical Center recently hosted a Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Day educational program, featuring Dr. Arash Fazl, a movement disorder specialist board-certified in psychiatry and neurology. Fazl, a Barnabas Health Medical Group provider, spoke to a capacity crowd of more than 200 people about the latest breakthroughs in Parkinson’s disease treatment. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder in which certain parts of the central nervous system and brain degenerate for unknown reasons. It is typically treated by a specially trained physician known as a movement disorder specialist.

“More than a year ago, Saint Barnabas Medical Center launched an active Parkinson’s Family Advisory Committee to address the needs of the community,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen P. Zieniewicz said. “This group identified the need to recruit a movement disorder specialist in this region. Dr. Fazl will be a welcome addition to our medical staff.”

For the past few years, Saint Barnabas Medical Center has been offering numerous exercise programs and monthly support groups for Parkinson’s patients and caregivers. Weekly exercise classes, held at the Saint Barnabas Wellness Institute at JCC Metrowest, include tai chi, Water Warriors and strength training. Last summer, Rock Steady, a non-contact boxing class, was launched and is rapidly expanding at the Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center. To learn more about the Parkinson’s disease exercise programs or support group, contact 973-322-8195.