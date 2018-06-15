Glen Rock Savings Bank holds grand re-opening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, April 28, Glen Rock Savings Bank, which has served the personal and commercial banking needs of northern New Jersey customers since 1922, celebrated a grand reopening of its location at 474 Prospect Ave. in West Orange with a host of festivities. Held to showcase a recent refresh of the branch’s interior, the event drew a large crowd of area residents and business leaders.

One of the day’s highlights was a true early-bird special: The first 100 adults to visit the new West Orange branch received a free tumbler filled with cash ranging from $1 to $500, no purchase required. West Orange resident John Barry took home the most lucrative tumbler, which contained $500.

For those who missed the day’s festivities, the celebration isn’t over; Glen Rock Savings Bank is offering a special promotional CD rate. This offer extends to the bank’s other branches as well.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher Dale