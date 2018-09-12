Celebrate integration in the two towns with CCR

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold “Celebrating Integration: Local Businesses Are Community Champions” on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

Honorees at the 2018 event include Yanick Ranieri, master chef and owner of Papillon 25 Restaurant & Bar, and Julie Pauly, baker and owner of The Able Baker.

To reserve a table, become a sponsor or learn more information, visit www.twotowns.org/2018/07/31/save-the-date-our-annual-dinner-fundraiser-is-october-13th.