Open house event in downtown West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Residences at Edison Lofts in Edison Village will host an open house on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective residents are invited to attend and experience the newly built homes and amenity-filled living within Prism Capital Partners’ redevelopment of the historic Thomas Edison Invention Factory and Commerce Center in West Orange. Prism recently completed the next stage of construction, unveiling additional apartment layouts and amenities at the 21-acre property.

The Edison Lofts leasing team will provide information and tours of the property — including fully furnished and decorated model homes — and share information about the abundant amenities at Edison Village. Residences are available for immediate occupancy in the completely reimagined 100-year-old factory building, which houses 300 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 20 penthouse duplex homes to be released in early 2019. Prices begin at $1,750 net rent per month, with the incentive of one month free on a 13-month lease.

The Edison Lofts leasing center, located at 33 Ashland Ave., is open seven days per week. For more information on the open house or to schedule a tour on another day, contact the leasing center at 973-327-9748 or Leasing@EdisonLofts.com. For property information, visit www.EdisonLofts.com.