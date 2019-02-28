Redevelopment site receives ‘Repair Project’ award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The International Concrete Repair Institute has awarded its “Repair Project of the Year” honor to Prism Construction Management for its work on Residences at Edison Lofts in Edison Village. The industrial-to-residential redevelopment of the Thomas Edison Invention Factory and Commerce Center in West Orange included the reconstruction of a 100-year-old, cast-in-place concrete building originally designed and built by Thomas Edison.

The Prism Construction Management team led the extensive repair effort at the building, which today houses 300 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, including 21 penthouse duplex residences, and a full suite of lifestyle amenities. It represents the last factory structure remaining at the Thomas Edison complex, which is on both the national and New Jersey Registers of Historic Places.

Time had taken its toll on the factory structure, with issues including spalling concrete, corrosion due to lack of concrete cover on bars, cracking, and leaking joints, among others. Repairs included hand-applied and formed repairs to the concrete spalls, a leveling and facade coat as well as selective parapet replacement. Sika concrete products were utilized in the repairs.

“Today’s new residential buildings are not constructed of cast-in-place concrete due to the higher cost and longer project duration, even though concrete is a much stronger material and will hold up better than a traditional wood structure,” said Stephen Torell, senior project manager for Prism Construction Management. “This reconstructed building will likely stand for another 100-plus years.”

In addition to the concrete work, repairs to the Edison Lofts building included replacing and replicating the 8- and 10-foot windows that define the facade. A total of 2,450 windows were replaced to meet new energy standards and let in abundant natural light to the new homes.

“Restoring this iconic structure has been a central focus of our redevelopment of Edison Village,” Prism principal partner Eugene Diaz said. “We are pleased to accept this award from the ICRI and congratulate all of the members of our construction management team for their incredible work.”