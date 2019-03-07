West Orange resident opens business

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seth Weisleder, a resident of West Orange who serves on the board of trustees at Congregation Agudath Israel in Caldwell, is the owner of Caring Senior Service’s newest location at 419 Northfield Ave., Suite 2, in West Orange. This location will offer Caring Senior Service’s proprietary GreatCare to area residents.

Weisleder has many years of experience working in the health care industry and in sales. He helped a health insurance company jumpstart their provider network in North Jersey and New York City. Later, he got involved in magazine publishing selling advertising in the natural health products industry.

“I have personally seen family members require care and understand the importance of providing a service that maintains a quality of life and relieves the pressure on other family members,” Weisleder said. “Caring Senior Service is current on the latest technologies to be competitive and committed to staying on the cutting edge of the marketplace.”

For more information, visit essexcounty.caringseniorservice.com.