Housing complex celebrates milestone

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Prism Capital Partners has announced the 100th lease signing at The Residences at Edison Lofts in Edison Village. The milestone coincides with the formal completion of construction at The Residences — a former crumbling, 400,000-square-foot factory that today serves as the centerpiece of Prism’s adaptive reuse of the Thomas Edison Factory and Commerce Center property on Main Street in West Orange. The 100-year-old factory building and surrounding grounds were transformed into a mix of residential and retail components.

“Edison Village has become a vibrant community, attracting interest locally and from the surrounding area, as well as renters from out of state,” Prism principal partner Edwin Cohen said. “There is nothing else like it — from the unique historical setting to the full suite of modern amenities. This distinctive nature and price point compared to those on the Hudson waterfront has contributed to sustained brisk leasing here.”

“From the beginning, it was the township’s hope that this redevelopment would provide a much-needed facelift — aesthetically and economically — to this neighborhood,” Prism principal partner Edwin Cohen said. “We also set out to provide a key economic driver for the entire downtown, which was seemingly left stuck in the old industrial past. That dream has become a reality.”