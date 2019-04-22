‘Ignite Your Network’ with MCC

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce will host “Ignite Your Network,” formerly known as the Business Card Exchange, on Monday, April 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Morrow Memorial Church, 600 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.

Don’t miss the Chamber’s largest networking event of the year. Meet Chamber members and local business people. Network and exchange information and learn more about the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce. This annual event attracts close to 100 business people, community leaders and civic organizations from Maplewood, South Orange and surrounding areas. Make connections and start to build relationships. Refreshments will be served.

New this year, the event will feature a format based on the Reciprocity Ring, an activity designed to facilitate asking for and offering help for whatever you need to move your business forward. Just bring a specific need and the Chamber will take care of the process.

Reservations are required and admission is charged. To RSVP, go to maplewoodchamber.org and click on the event in the calendar. For more information, contact Executive Director Lorraine Labonne-Storch at maplewoodchambernj@gmail.com or 973-477-6352.