Maplewood painting business does it all

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Whether you need your home painted, some carpentry work done or both, look no further than Wilber’s Painting in Maplewood. In Maplewood since 2008, Wilber’s Painting has offered renovation and painting services in the area for the last 11 years. Owned by Wilber Vargas, a 20-year veteran of the industry, the business has grown to include 10 estimators and eight people working in the office, including project coordinator Julia Calderon.

“We do interior and exterior painting, home improvements, and renovations,” Calderon told The Villager. “Each of the estimators has a different area of expertise, so we tailor that to the projects.”

Calderon said the business works with many real estate agents in the area, as well as other local businesses. Most of their business comes from referrals.

Wilber’s Painting doesn’t have in-house designers, so they work with outside consultants on projects. Estimates are done for free, and when a client wants to hire Wilber’s for any work, Calderon matches them with a crew that will be able to finish the project within the time frame that is needed.

“Our crews are not selected randomly, we sit down together and match them to the projects,” she said. “We make sure everyone knows that we don’t rush projects. Everyone who works on it is there for a reason.”

Calderon also said the staff members at Wilber’s enjoy working together.

“There’s a lot of us and we have a lot of different personalities, but we’re like a big family,” she said. “We see each other outside of work and enjoy being around each other.”

For more information on the services offered by Wilber’s Painting, visit www.wilberspainting.com.