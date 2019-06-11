Columbia Bank to open newest branch in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Columbia Bank is opening its 51st full-service branch location in New Jersey, located at 501 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The new full-service branch will be managed by Angela Mattina.

Official grand opening festivities will Tuesday, June 18, at 9 a.m., with special promotions, an exclusive free gift given to the first 100 visitors and complimentary promotional items while supplies last.

As part of Columbia’s community support efforts, for each new account opened and meeting certain deposit requirements through Aug. 31, the bank will donate $10 to one of five West Orange-based charities or community organizations: The Boys and Girls Club of West Orange, the West Orange Education Foundation & Scholarship Fund, the West Orange Public Library, Turtle Back Zoo and the South Mountain Reservation Conservancy. In addition to the donations, the top three designated organizations will receive an added bonus of $2,500, $1,000 or $500, depending on their final vote totals.

“We look forward to bringing full-service personal and business banking to West Orange and its surrounding communities,” Columbia Bank President and CEO Thomas J. Kemly said. “Columbia prides itself on offering an impressive selection of convenient, value-added banking services, from traditional consumer passbook, checking and savings accounts, to loans and residential mortgages, to online and mobile banking with free applications that turn your mobile device into your personal 24/7 banker, to commercial and SBA loans, lines of credit and business banking services designed to help any business grow.” The bank also offers retirement, health savings, wealth management and title services.