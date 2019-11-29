Columbia Bank adds local charities to Thanksgiving turkey tradition

FAIR LAWN, NJ — This year, Columbia Bank is making the holidays brighter for local families in need by donating fresh turkeys to six local New Jersey food banks. The turkeys will be personally delivered by bank employees to Center for Food Action in Englewood, New Hope Community Ministries in Prospect Park, Harvest Outreach Ministries in Paterson, Market Street Mission in Morristown, Cornerstone Christian Church in Wyckoff, Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, Pequannock Township Food Pantry in Pequannock and Madison Avenue Crossroads Community Ministries in Paterson.

“For decades it’s been a holiday tradition at Columbia Bank for employees to receive a turkey for their Thanksgiving family meal,” said Thomas J. Kemly, Columbia Bank’s president and CEO. “This year it was decided to add several local food banks to this special tradition with the hope to make a difference for families in need.”

A total of 40 turkeys were donated by the bank.

Headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ Columbia Bank operates 64 full-service offices throughout New Jersey. For more information, visit www.ColumbiaBankOnline.com.