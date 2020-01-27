Caldwell University forms educational partnership with area bank

CALDWELL, NJ — It’s the classic win-win arrangement: an educational partnership featuring a local university providing discounted tuitions to employees of an area corporation.

Caldwell-based Caldwell University is collaborating with Fairfield-based Kearny Bank on a multifaceted program. Specifically, Kearny Bank employees and family members will receive a 25-percent discount when taking Caldwell University classes. The program covers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The value of such a partnership is close to the heart of Kearny Bank human resources administrator Patricia Albert.

“I joined Kearny Bank in 2005 as a teller, and by 2015 I decided I wanted to continue my education,” said Albert, who resides in Wood-Ridge. “I missed going to school, and felt ready for a new challenge. The bank had a program in place then that would give me a 20-percent tuition discount, plus a $5,000 annual reimbursement for education costs — so I decided to go for it and complete my master’s degree online.”

Ultimately, the entire process took Albert only about one year.

“I earned my degree in human resource management, which is a perfect complement to my psychology bachelor’s,” she said. “Within a few months, I began working in our corporate human resources department, and I love what I’m doing. I’m really appreciative of the opportunities Kearny Bank has provided to me, and the experiences it has made possible.”

As was the case in 2015, when Albert began pursuing her master’s degree, Kearny Bank will reimburse any employee up to $5,000 per year for costs associated with furthering their education.

“We’re committed to providing all Kearny Bank employees an opportunity to enhance their careers through acquisition of knowledge,” said Kimberly Manfredo, Kearny Bank’s senior vice president and director of human resources. “That’s what inspired our collaboration with Caldwell University. For employees wishing to continue their educations, this partnership is a chance to achieve something that may previously have seemed beyond reach.”

Under the partnership, qualifying Caldwell University students are eligible for internships based at Kearny Bank’s corporate office in Fairfield.

“We are delighted that forward-thinking businesses like Kearny Bank have an appreciation for investing in continuing education and training,” Caldwell University President Nancy Blattner said. “We welcome the new students to our Caldwell University family.”

Caldwell University is only about a 3-mile drive from Kearny Bank’s corporate office.