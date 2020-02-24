Bank volunteers complete Phoenix Center project

NUTLEY, NJ — A volunteer crew of Columbia Bank employees recently painted hallways at the Phoenix Center, a Nutley-based school that provides educational and therapeutic services to children with disabilities from eight New Jersey counties. All labor and materials were donated by Columbia Bank.

“Team Columbia is extremely pleased to assist the Phoenix Center with their dedicated mission to help special-needs students,” bank President and CEO Thomas Kemly said. “Columbia Bank has been doing these types of volunteer projects at the center for 20 years now. As a true community-based bank, we remain committed to helping local organizations that make a difference in people’s lives.”

In addition to their volunteer efforts, the bank, through their Columbia Bank Foundation, has also issued grants that have funded the school’s outdoor basketball court; completely renovations of several life skills classrooms; and converted unused outdoor space into an interactive, learning garden and horticulture therapy workshop.