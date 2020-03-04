Nutley business moves to Bloomfield location after fire

NUTLEY, NJ — Saul’s Upholstery Shop, longtime Nutley business, has been forced to move locations due to fire, but is still open and doing business at its new address, 44 West Passaic Ave. in Bloomfield.

On Feb. 15, there was a fire at Saul’s Upholstery’s previous location, 307 Franklin Ave., a mixed-use building owned by Nutley Township. At the time of the fire, Saul’s Upholstery was the sole tenant, with other areas of the building being used as extra storage space for food donated to the Nutley Family Service Bureau for its food pantry program. No one was injured in the fire.