Bank grants nearly $600,000 to local nonprofits, hospitals

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Columbia Bank Foundation recently announced a special program to support nonprofit organizations affected by COVID-19. With an original pledge of $300,000, the foundation nearly doubled its support to $600,000 due to the overwhelming need. A special carve out of $200,000 was designated to local hospitals in order to support the outstanding efforts of front-line health care workers.

“Columbia Bank has been a long-time partner to many of these local organizations,” bank President and CEO Thomas Kemly said. “With one of the largest private foundations in the state of New Jersey, we felt compelled to help those providing critical support to our communities. Funds will be distributed to organizations who are directly impacted by or are serving those with COVID-19.”

Grants will offer support to a variety of organizations and causes, such as school supply and healthy snack kits for children, support for abuse victims, and the purchase of personal protective equipment. A grant to RENEW Life Center will equip struggling single mothers with necessary supplies, such as diapers, toiletries, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent. Grants to organizations like CUMAC, Community FoodBank of NJ and Eva’s Village will ensure plentiful food supplies to those in need.

In addition, hospitals across the state, including Chilton Memorial Hospital Foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health, Holy Name Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Health Care System and Virtua Voorhees Hospital, will receive funds to assist with COVID-19 operations.

In total, nearly 60 nonprofit organizations and 15 hospitals will receive funding. For a full listing of recipients and more on what Columbia Bank is doing in response to COVID-19, visit the bank’s coronavirus support page at ColumbiaBankOnline.com/coronavirus-update.