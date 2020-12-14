Columbia Bank receives NJBankers’ 2019 Community Service Award

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Columbia Bank was recently awarded the NJBankers’ 2019 Silver Community Service Award for its philanthropic endeavors and an unrivaled commitment to giving back. The award ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19.

For more than 90 years, Columbia Bank has served the community through its Team Columbia volunteer initiatives, financial literacy efforts and support from the Columbia Bank Foundation. The Columbia Bank Foundation is currently one of the largest private charitable foundations in the state of New Jersey. In 2019 alone, Columbia Bank employees volunteered more than 4,000 hours and the Columbia Bank Foundation donated more than $2.6 million back into the community.

“As a true community bank, we spend a lot of time identifying meaningful projects and donation opportunities,” said Thomas Kemly, Columbia Bank’s president and CEO. “We view local communities as our communities as well, and feel a responsibility to help improve them in any way we can.”