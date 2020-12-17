Columbia Bank appoints new head of digital technology

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank has announced that Jaideep Balsara has been appointed to the position of head of digital technology. In his new role, Balsara will lead the company’s growing digital strategy and roadmap. He will oversee and manage the deployment of new digital platforms that improve processes, drive digital adoption and enhance the customer experience of both consumer-facing and corporate applications.

Before joining Columbia, Balsara served as digital technology leader at Deloitte Digital, serving several clients, including Splunk, Amazon, HP, Aflac and New York Life.

“For many years Columbia Bank has maintained a strong balance of personalized service and complimentary digital banking solutions,” bank President and CEO Thomas Kemly said. “With over 20 years of progressive experience, Mr. Balsara will play an integral role in developing and implementing technology solutions that make the community banking experience even better.”

Balsara holds a Bachelor of Commerce in finance from Mumbai University, India, and is currently pursuing a Masters of Business Administration from Rutgers University.