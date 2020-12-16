SBMC is only NJ hospital to receive 18 consecutive ‘A’ ratings

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Five RWJBarnabas Health facilities were awarded with “A” Hospital Safety Score ratings by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits. Among the A-rated hospitals is Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, which received its 18th straight “A,” and Monmouth Medical Center, which is the only hospital in the southern region to receive an “A” for 12 consecutive rating periods. In addition to Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center, the RWJBarnabas Health facilities who also received an “A” include Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–Hamilton and RWJUH–Somerset. Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, RWJUH–New Brunswick and RWJUH–Rahway all received a “B” rating.

Saint Barnabas Medical Center is the only hospital in the state and one of only 29 in the country to earn an “A” in each report since the Leapfrog surveys began.

“We understand that what matters most to our patients is safe, effective care and that’s why Saint Barnabas Medical Center and the RWJBarnabas Health system has made a commitment to positive outcomes through evidence-based care processes,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen Zieniewicz said. “We thank our staff for their continued dedication in providing the best in class care with both clinical expertise and compassion, especially during the immense challenges brought on by the pandemic. We are honored to be recognized and understand our responsibility and dedication to our continued journey of high reliability and exemplary outcomes for our patients and their families, especially as we continue to fight though the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

For more information on The Leapfrog Group and the fall 2020 scores, visit www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.