Kemly named to NJBiz Power 100 list

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Thomas Kemly, president and CEO of Columbia Bank, has been named to the NJBiz Magazine’s Power 100 list. The NJBiz Power 100 list is compiled by consulting with sources knowledgeable about the state. Kemly was cited for being an active and influential member of the banking industry.

With more than 40 years of experience, Kemly has held several leadership positions including, but not limited to, chairperson and board member of the New Jersey Bankers Association, president of Northern New Jersey Community Bankers, board member of the Bankers Cooperative Group, board member of the New Jersey Bankers Charitable Foundation, president of the Financial Managers Society for the New York and New Jersey Chapter, and member of the OCC Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee. He also previously served on the board of directors for NewBridge Services.

Presently, he serves as a board member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and is a board member for the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey.

Kemly has expanded Columbia Bank’s volunteering initiative, “Team Columbia,” which encourages employees to volunteer their time and give back to those in need. In conjunction with Columbia Bank’s IPO in 2018, he grew the Columbia Bank Foundation to one of the largest private giving foundations in the state of New Jersey.

Kemly has been formally recognized for his continued support by organizations including NewBridge Services, the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson and the Passaic Community College Foundation.