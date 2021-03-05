Columbia Bank Foundation donates $50,000 to Christian Health Care Center

FAIR LAWN, NJ — The Columbia Bank Foundation recently donated $50,000 to the Christian Health Care Center to address the urgent needs of senior care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will assist with CHCC’s efforts to maintain necessary personal protective equipment, testing kits and cleaning supplies while ensuring appropriate technology for client socialization and remote mental health services. A special designation of $25,000 was made to fund vaccine distribution.

“Throughout the pandemic, the dedication our health care heroes have shown has been truly remarkable,” said Thomas Kemly, president of Columbia Bank and the Columbia Bank Foundation. “The Columbia Bank Foundation is proud to provide funding for COVID-19 operations and vaccine distribution, so organizations like the Christian Health Care Center can continue caring for those they serve.”

“Christian Health Care Center is so blessed by the generosity of Columbia Bank Foundation as we continue to successfully fight COVID-19,” said Douglas Struyk, president and CEO of Christian Health Care Center. “Their support significantly enables us to meet many prioritized COVID-related needs, including maintaining appropriate levels of PPE, upgrading equipment in our buildings to better control and sanitize air flow, adding facility disinfecting equipment, enhancing virtual operations and programming, regularly administering COVID tests to our residents and staff, and administering vaccines to hundreds of residents, patients and team members. Columbia Bank Foundation and our many community supporters are cherished partners in delivering effective protection to those entrusted to our care and that we work alongside.”

The Columbia Bank Foundation was created to serve local communities’ needs and provide grants and contributions to organizations recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Columbia Bank Foundation actively seeks to provide support in six primary areas: affordable housing programs, community investment and economic development opportunities, financial literacy and educational opportunities, health and human services, food pantries, and the arts. Special consideration is always given to programs that provide a measurable community impact.

For more information regarding the Columbia Bank Foundation and grant eligibility requirements, please visit www.columbiabankonline.com/foundation.