Real estate firm inks 5 leases at West Orange medical office building

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment and property management firm, recently announced a new lease and four lease renewals at Atkins-Kent 101, located at 101 Short Hills Road in West Orange. The deals include a 3,300-square-foot renewal with a pediatric practice, a renewal for 4,500 square feet with an oral surgery group, and a new lease and two renewals with RWJBarnabas Health and its affiliates. These include 5,100 square feet of space for a gastroenterology practice, 1,500 square feet for a vascular surgery practice and 3,500 square feet for admin space, further bolstering the company’s longtime relationship with the rapidly growing health system.

Located directly across the street from Saint Barnabas Medical Center and adjacent to RWJBarnabas Health’s corporate offices in West Orange, the 120,000-square-foot, Class-A Atkins-Kent medical office building is one of the area’s premier health care facilities, serving the needs of private practitioners, as well as large regional health care systems.