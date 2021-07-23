New York man arrested for Newark homicide of 21-year-old woman

NEWARK, NJ — Wesley Jean-Marie, 32, of Valley Stream, N.Y., has been arrested and charged with the murder of Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark, who was fatally shot on July 20 in Newark, according to a July 22 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cottle was shot on the 200 block of S. 10th Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 20. She was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m.

Jean-Marie is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with Cottle’s death. He is currently being held in New York, awaiting extradition back to New Jersey. Jean-Marie was apprehended without incident in Valley Stream.

The ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation. Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II thanked law enforcement in New York for their assistance.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.