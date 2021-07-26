Newark man sentenced to 2 years in prison for fraud

NEWARK, NJ — Nasheed Jackson, 24, of Newark, was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in conspiring to defraud two banks of $250,000 using stolen credit cards and blank checks, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced July 22.

Jackson — along with Alexander Varice, 22, and Dashawn Duncan, 27, both of South Orange — previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to informations charging each of them with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Wigenton imposed Jackson’s sentence July 22 in Newark federal court. Duncan is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 and Varice is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from August 2018 through January 2020, Varice, Jackson and Duncan engaged in a fraudulent scheme to use stolen credit cards or checks to make purchases and withdraw money from two banks. The credit cards were stolen from facilities used by the U.S. Postal Service in Pine Brook and Warren, and never reached the intended cardholders. After obtaining the stolen cards, Varice, Jackson and Duncan used them to make unauthorized purchases at various retail stores and to withdraw cash from ATMs in New Jersey and elsewhere. The blank checks were also stolen from various New Jersey–based post office facilities, and never reached their intended recipients. Varice and Jackson altered the date, payee and amount of the stolen checks prior to deposit into a third-party account so that they could manually enter the amounts that they wanted to withdraw from a victim bank ATM.

In addition to the prison term, Wigenton sentenced Jackson to five years of supervised release.