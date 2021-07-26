Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Louis Boggs, 38, of Irvington, according to a July 23 press release from the ECPO.

On July 12, at approximately 9:43 p.m., Newark police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue in Newark. They discovered Boggs suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Boggs was transported to University Hospital, where he died 10 days later on July 22.

Following his death, the ECPO took over the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.