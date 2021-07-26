Newark brothers charged with narcotics distribution and firearms charges

NEWARK, NJ — Two Newark men made their initial court appearances on July 22 on gang-related narcotics distribution and firearms charges, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced the same day.

Ronnie Holley, 32, and Shadee Holley, 31, both of Newark, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Ronnie Holley is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen and were detained.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, a set of the national Bloods street gang, known as Sex Money Murders, operates in and around Newark. Since 2007, members of SMM have engaged in violent disputes with other gangs, trafficked narcotics and committed various firearms offenses.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement officials allege that Ronnie and Shadee Holley, who are brothers, are high-ranking members of SMM and operated a sophisticated narcotics distribution operation around Martin Luther King Boulevard and Spruce Street. Law enforcement officials allege that Ronnie Holley used multiple houses and multiple vehicles to store narcotics, narcotics proceeds and firearms.

A confidential source conducted eight controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack-cocaine from Ronnie and Shadee Holley over the past few months, according to law enforcement. Those purchases totaled approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 25 grams of suspected crack-cocaine.

The count of narcotics conspiracy is punishable by a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. The count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, which must run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed on any other charges. The count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.