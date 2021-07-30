Previously convicted felon charged with illegal possession of handgun

NEWARK, NJ — Lamont Nelson, 26, of Newark, was arrested July 27 on charges of illegally possessing a handgun, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced July 28. He is charged by complaint with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on or about Oct. 8, 2020, detectives from the Newark Police Department encountered Nelson on the sidewalk and Nelson reportedly appeared nervous as he touched a black bag on his shoulder. Law enforcement reportedly observed the handle of a firearm inside of the bag, and recovered a Colt-model Pocket Positive .32-caliber six-shot revolver, bearing serial number 81259, loaded with six rounds of .32-caliber ammunition from the bag. Nelson is a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a handgun under federal law.

The maximum penalty for illegal possession of the firearm is 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.