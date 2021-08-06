West Caldwell man arrested and charged with vehicular aggravated assault

WEST CALDWELL, NJ — Anthony Dattoli, 18, of West Caldwell, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, vehicular aggravated assault while intoxicated in a school zone, leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured victim, according to an Aug. 3 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is alleged that on June 27, Dattoli was intoxicated and drove with his twin brother on the hood of his vehicle, ultimately crashing into a tree and leaving his brother with life-altering injuries.

On Aug. 2, he surrendered to law enforcement with his attorney. He is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.